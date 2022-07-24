Pamela Jo Denton, 73, of Burley died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
RUPERT — Police are releasing few details about an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Minidoka County.
FAIRFIELD — A 47-year-old Hailey man died Saturday night after his motorcycle crashed on a forest service road near Fairfield, police say.
Winds created difficult conditions for firefighters during Monday's Bray Fire, causing the fire to have multiple heads and burn in several directions.
TWIN FALLS — Mary Alice Park can take the “meanness” right out of you.
A 39-year-old Wyoming man is facing numerous criminal charges after police said he went on a rampage Saturday after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 84.
Opinion: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been dogged by scandal almost since the moment she took office. But after her bruising loss in the primary to Gov. Brad Little, she had a chance to sit back, kick her feet up, and simply wait out her lame-duck period until she could be replaced.
As the stolen van driven by a 16-year-old boy barreled toward town, Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King knew in his gut something bad was going to happen.
Twin Falls Canal Co. will reduce water deliveries as southern Idaho’s drought persists.
Opinion: The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding.
“It’s a great opportunity with little or no cost to the city,” Thompson said, “ It’s a great solution that’s being utilized around the county for communities like Twin Falls that are just not large enough and don’t have the funding available to support fixed-route systems.”