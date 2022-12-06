 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Frankie Darlene John, 59, of Hansen died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Kenneth D. Millward, 76, of Shoshone died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Nancy Lee Hardesty, 74, of Wendell died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Richard E. Van Wagoner, 63, of Metolius, Oregon, and formerly of Twin Falls died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Rose E. Magoffin, 77, of Jerome died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

James Vanhoosen, 68, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Marilyn Rose Evans, 74, of Castleford, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Willis “Dale” Jordan, 90, of Twin Falls and formerly of Castleford, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Irvin “Dale” Carlton, 89, of Buhl died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

