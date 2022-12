Death notices

Joseph James Kienlen, 71, of Bliss died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Ruth Lincoln, 94, of Filer died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Randy Jenkins, 66, of Jerome died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Gary Ray Rasmussen, 75, of Boise and formerly of Twin Falls died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at a Meridian hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian.

Mary Loanda Manning, 105, of Burley died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Darrell George Henson, 83, of Buhl died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Roger B. Archuleta, 76, of Filer died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Pamela Steele, 81, of Paul died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Tommy Orville Harley, 73, of Wendell died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Eileene Whiteley, 83, of Oakley died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.