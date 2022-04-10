Ann Isabelle Holmes, 72, formerly of Twin Falls, died Jan. 26, 2022. She lost everything in the devastating California fires of 2020. No services are planned as she now rests in Magnolia, California, with her deceased son, Walter.
Death notices
David Davis, 84, of Twin Falls died on April 5, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
