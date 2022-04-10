 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Ann Isabelle Holmes, 72, formerly of Twin Falls, died Jan. 26, 2022. She lost everything in the devastating California fires of 2020. No services are planned as she now rests in Magnolia, California, with her deceased son, Walter.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hidden History: Your guess is as good as mine

Hidden History: Your guess is as good as mine

Unfortunately, pictures are mute. When they have no inscriptions, all we can do is marvel at the details in the photo as we allow our thoughts to drift off into someone else’s lifetime.

Death notices

David Davis, 84, of Twin Falls died on April 5, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News