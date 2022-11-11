 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Homer Duane Ramseyer, 94, of Filer died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Bernard Ellison, 90, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Raymond Mauldin, 60, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News