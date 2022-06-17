Death notices

James “Jimmy” Ruscitto, 77, of Sun Valley died June 14, 2022, at a Jerome care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Linda Marian Gee Carcich, 72 of Buhl died June 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Darleen Ann Moore, 91, of Meridian died June 15, 2022. Services are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
James Frederick Ponzo, 75, of Twin Falls died June 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.