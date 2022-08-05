Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick M. Callahan, 64, of Twin Falls died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Thomas Owings, 73, of Blue River, Oregon, and formerly of Wendell, died June 20, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Andreasen’s Funeral Chapel, Springfield, Oregon.

Larry Anderson, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.

Patricia Ann Curtis, 82 of Twin Falls, died July 29, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Thelma Conner, 92, of Wendell died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

