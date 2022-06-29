 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Riyle Kauffman, 19, of Twin Falls died June 24, 2022. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Raymond McFarland of Twin Falls died June 28, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Roberta Bridge, 94, of Twin Falls died June 26, 2022, at Canyons Retirement Community. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Cheryl A. Clark, 71, of Gooding died June 24, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Billy McCormick, 83, of American Falls died June 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Manning Wheatley Funeral Home, Pocatello.

