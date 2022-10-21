Death notices

Charles Lee Barron, 84, of Corral died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Connie Jean Burt, 73, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, Twin Falls.
Monty Christopher Montijo, 74, of Jerome died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, Jerome.
Harvey L. Hendrix, 87, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.