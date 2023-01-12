Death notices

Archie Edwin Malone, 97, of Jerome died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Irene Emma Carnahan, 94, of King Hill died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mountain Home.

Joyce Junkert Allie, 79, of Jerome died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Moroni "Mac" Clements, 43, of Gooding died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Lori Jean Eberhard, 59, of Shoshone died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Michelle Nielson, 54, of Twin Falls died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.