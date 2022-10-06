Death notices

David Lancaster of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Gary Leroy Holland, 79, of Gooding died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Sharon F. Jones, 81, of Oakley died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Beva-Dawn Robinson, 68, of Shoshone died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.