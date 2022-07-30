 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Lorretta J. Peck, 88, of Jerome died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

