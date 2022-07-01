Death notices

Barbara Anne Voorhees, 66, of Wendell and formerly of Buhl died Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Edubina Diaz, 84, of Paul died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jesus “Jesse” Cruz Chacon, 27, of Heyburndied Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.