Death notices

Betty Payne, 79, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Frank Gene Snapp, 94, of Rupert died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Portia Schrenk, 72, of Declo died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Don L. Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Karla Brightwell, 67, of Jerome died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jeffrey French, 65, of Jerome died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

William Allen Birdwell, 91, of Wendell and formerly of Buhl, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.