 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Betty Payne, 79, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Frank Gene Snapp, 94, of Rupert died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Portia Schrenk, 72, of Declo died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Don L. Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Karla Brightwell, 67, of Jerome died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

People are also reading…

Jeffrey French, 65, of Jerome died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

William Allen Birdwell, 91, of Wendell and formerly of Buhl, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katie Elizabeth (McBride) Wells

Katie Elizabeth (McBride) Wells, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. Katie was born on June 9th, 1982 in Tw…

Death notices

Candice Lynn Pinell, 60, of Eden died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Hom…

Death notices

Carolyn “Nana” Nanette Little, 74, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are unde…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

County officials swear oaths of office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News