Death notices

Roy Farmer, 77, of Twin Falls died May 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ernest Sweet, 84, of Twin Falls died May 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Warren Raymond Bluemer, 92, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Gregory James Davis, 72, of Mountain Home died at home May 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
Alicia Constance (Lete) Eden, 87, of Gooding died suddenly Sunday, May 8, 2022, after spending Mother’s Day with her family. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Timothy Clair Keegan, 67, of Twin Falls and formerly of Shoshone and the Wood River Valley, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.