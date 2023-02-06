William "Bill" Garrard, 79, of Burley died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Sadie Kirk, 95, of Twin Falls died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Randy Phillip Hess, 69, of Gooding died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Ryan E. Franz, 34, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

David Lee Isenhart, 73, of Jerome died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Arrangments are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel, Jerome.

Agnes Vander Meer, 85, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at The Canyons Retirement Community. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ronald Eugene Reibold, 63, of Twin Falls died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Frank Curtis Lawson, 57, of Kimberly died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mason William August, 4 months, of Dietrich died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edna G. Chugg, 85, formerly of Rupert died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.