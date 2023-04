Denise Curry, 58, of Twin Falls died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Bobby Lee Smithee, 77, of Burley died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Jim R. Hartman, 90, of Twin Falls died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Dorothy M. Flint, 85, of Buhl died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Thomas "Blair" Sorensen, 73, of Richfield died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home in Richfield. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Martin "Marty" Stephen Gmelin, 56, of Fairfield died Saturday, April 8, 2023, north of Fairfield. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Grace Tesoriero D'Ambra, 78, of Gooding died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

David Foukal, 66, of Hagerman died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Hagerman. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Daryl D Engelhardt, 95, of Hailey died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Grace Assisted Living Memory Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Elisha Lee Nab, 45, of Jerome died Friday, April 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jennifer Diehl, 71, of Jerome died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jimmie Mack Fletcher, 69, of Jerome died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Alberta McFarland, 83, of Kimberly died Friday, April 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Pamela Pepper, 69, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

David Kelly Feil, 68, of Boise and formerly of Rupert died Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Ronald "Busch" Gene Buschhorn, 80, of Hazelton died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Gary Allred, 60, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 08, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls