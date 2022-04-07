Death notices

David Davis, 84, of Twin Falls died on April 5, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Richard “Dick” Farnsworth of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Melvin Eugene Fletcher, 85, a resident of Nampa and formerly of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service — Gooding Chapel.

Mae Fairchild Thompson, a 92-year-old Oakley resident, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home in Oakley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home at 188 S. Hwy 24 in Rupert.

