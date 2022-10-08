 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

James Kenneth Baldwin, 72, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Lois Kelley, 80, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Ellis Reddick, 99, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022, in Twin Falls with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Annie Velma Cox, 107, of Twin Falls died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Loren Robert Adams, 71, of Payette, formerly of Burley, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at a local care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

People are also reading…

Michael Sumner McCoy, 63, of Twin Falls died Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman donates kidney to co-worker

Woman donates kidney to co-worker

“Sometimes you’re put in a place and time for a reason, and this happened to be one of those times,” says an organ donor who gave up a kidney for a coworker.

Death notices

David Lancaster of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News