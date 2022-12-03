 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Elizabeth Marilyn Cristobal, 81, of Hagerman died Nov. 29, 2022, at Stonebridge Assisted Living Center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radio Rondevoo is no more

Radio Rondevoo is no more

An excavator continued to clear the site of the former Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News