Elizabeth Marilyn Cristobal, 81, of Hagerman died Nov. 29, 2022, at Stonebridge Assisted Living Center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are tacos, burritos, crepes and coffee
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge of aggravated battery should be amended.
Gun went off during unloading process
Police: Suspect said he “blacked out and snapped”
Police found 90 videos that were secretly recorded of a minor girl, according to court records
Gibson accused of driving car before man was fatally shot by police
When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo opens Thursday night, Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno will be there for the first time, one of five Idaho cowboys among the 120 contestants at the season-ending spectacular in Las Vegas.
Mariah C. Ross was sentenced for 22 false claims that were submitted and paid by the Idaho Medicaid Program.
An excavator continued to clear the site of the former Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls.