Alice Platt, 70, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley.
alert
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested
Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.
Photo that led to arrest was accompanied by words 'Nice way to finish the year,' court records say
Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
"That was our spot today,” Twin Falls Sheriff's Sgt. Dave Benefiel said about a stretch of U.S. Highway 93 on Tuesday. Numerous slide-offs wer…