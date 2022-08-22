Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon.

