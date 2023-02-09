Hazel Louise Rush, 73, of Glenns Ferry died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mountain Home.

LaMar Fay Melville, 89, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Alice M. Pate, 99, of Kimberly died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Gerald Dwayne Eisenhauer, 89, of Filer died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Peggy Wade, 64, of Jerome died Feb. 9, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.