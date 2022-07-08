 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Death notices

  • 0

John Umek, 82, of Bliss died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jerry Dean Kissinger, 51, of Jerome died July 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Romualda Leija, 78, of Gooding died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Percy Christensen, 90, of Burley died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Kristi Kay Miller, 70, of Bliss died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley businesses save fireworks show

Burley businesses save fireworks show

A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News