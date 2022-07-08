Death notices

John Umek, 82, of Bliss died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jerry Dean Kissinger, 51, of Jerome died July 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Romualda Leija, 78, of Gooding died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Percy Christensen, 90, of Burley died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Mini-Cassia Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Kristi Kay Miller, 70, of Bliss died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.