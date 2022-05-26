Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Earl “Toby” McWaters, 67, of Burley and formerly of Twin Falls, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Highland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bruce Tompkins, 63, of Jerome died Tuesday, May 24, 2002, at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Steve Moser, 56, of Jerome died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Joyce Marlene Maier, 85, of Burley, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Shirley Joy Blackburn, 86, of Kaysville, Utah, died May 23, 2022, at Whisper Cove Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Charles Hahn, 67, of Twin Falls and formerly of Sacramento, California, died May 23 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

