Betty Jo McClellan Morgan, 90, of Rupert died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
29-year-old man sentenced to 121 months in federal prison, but fentanyl problem isn't going away, deputy says.
TWIN FALLS — A man died early Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree east of Twin Falls, police say.
GOODING — A Jerome man was transported to a hospital by helicopter after a head-on collision Friday morning, police said.
Man forced woman into pickup, records say.
BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relation…
Suspect claims self-defense.
BUHL — Police are investigating a high-speed pursuit early Friday morning in rural southern Idaho.
In one of the cases, the sheriff’s office received video surveillance images showing a smaller, light colored vehicle that pulled up to the business. Two suspects got out and made a forced entry into the building.
HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property.
PAUL — Shepherd’s Place Gluten-Free Bakery and More, owned by a former district public health nurse who is passionate about educating people, …