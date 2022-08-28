 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Betty Jo McClellan Morgan, 90, of Rupert died Friday, August 26, 2022, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News