David Sliman, 83, of Gooding died Monday, March 13, 2023, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Bob James Muffley, 76, of Wendell died Monday, March 13, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

“Bud” Erskine Crowell, 72, of Rupert died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Arlene Wickel Kowitz, 77, of Declo died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.