Death notices

Raymond Frank Castle, 76, of Jerome died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joyce Ann Parks, 55, of Filer died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Ward Lynn Pack, 81, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his daughter's home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Lois Brannan, 99, of Boise died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the of the Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise.

Barbara T. Rocha, 71, of Wendell died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Misty McEwen, 42, of Kimberly died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Roger Gary King, 71, of Wendell died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.