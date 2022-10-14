 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Jodi Lynn Carlin, 66, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Norman Lee Harmon, 71, of Hazelton died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Mary H. Luna, 82, of Jerome died Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Patricia Ann Dalos, 76, of Twin Falls died Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Death notices

James Kenneth Baldwin, 72, of Twin Falls died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

