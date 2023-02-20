Dagmar Knight, 65, of Filer died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in her home surrounded by friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

John Wesley Kootstra, 67, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Lupie Goodman, 72, of Twin Falls died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Michelle "Shelly" Oshterhoud, 55, of Twin Falls died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Gregory Jannette, 86, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.