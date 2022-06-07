Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochelle Marie Hall, 65, of Hagerman died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Randa C. Briggs, 70, of Jerome died June 2, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dolores L. Koonce, 92, of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Albert P. Green Jr., 88, of Twin Falls died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Barbara Mauch, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Kara Lynn Simpson Nelson, 73, of Peoria, Illinois, and formerly of Twin Falls died Friday, June 03, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.

Margaret Vawter, Twin Falls, died at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital on June 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

