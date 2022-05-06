Death notices

Paul Curtis Truxal, 68, of Elko, Nevada, died April 26, 2022. Services are pending at Burns Funeral Home in Elko.
Lola Bell Kolsen, 89, of Jerome died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Boehm, 80, of Twin Falls died May 5, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Horsley Funeral Home.
Charles Thomson, 95, of Twin Falls died May 4, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Wayne Birch, 85, of Rupert died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Highland Estates. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.