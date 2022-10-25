 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Gayhard “Gary” Tetz, 86, of Twin Falls died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ilse Schoepp, 82, of Rupert died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary Lee Cravens, 75, of Filer died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Paulina “Paule” Ball, 94, of Buhl died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Robert G. Watrous, 91, of Twin Fall died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Terry Lee Ketterling, age 70, of Mountain Home died Oct. 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Sharon Haley, 81, of Twin Falls died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Linda Jo Shelton, 76, of Kimberly died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care …

Death notices

Charles Lee Barron, 84, of Corral died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

