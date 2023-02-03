Ana Miriam Tellez, 31, of Hagerman died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Linda Ostler, 80, of Buhl died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Julia Ann Swenson, 25, of Jerome died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mary Nadine Hume, 97, of Island Park died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Bozeman, Montana. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Larry Wayne Johnson, 72, of Buhl died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.