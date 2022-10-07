Death notices

Helen Marie (Graham) Hall, 97, of Glenns Ferry died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mountain Home.

Rosemary Nelson, 91, of Twin Falls died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Darlene Marie Gaylin-Siuda, 84, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ronnie D. Medlock, 80, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements were under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Carolyn Lee Alexander, 79, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Margurite Mary Rieth, 95, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.