Death notices

Eunice Marie Bruce, 89, of Twin Falls died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ruby Jean Webb, 88, of Wendell died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Lucettia Marie Holley, 84, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

