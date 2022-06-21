Death notices

Lavere Larson, 75, of Twin Falls, died June 20, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

LaRae Brown, 87, of Richfield died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Marina Covarrubias, 67, of Bliss died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Valley City, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jon L. Yost, 61, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Steve Newton, 79, of Twin Falls died on June 19, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gary R. Betschart, 69, of Twin Falls died on June 19, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dolly Larrangan, 94, of Buhl died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

