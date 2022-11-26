Death notices

Robert “Bobby” Kloer, 65, formerly of Murtaugh died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Nong Kon, Thailand, with his family by his side. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Geraldine L. Hadley, 93 of Buhl died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Rosalie Lorraine Davis, 82, of Gooding died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Florence Thomas, 91, of Hagerman died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home in Hagerman. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

John Newman, 73, of Mountain Home and formerly of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mountain Home.

Kevin L. Clifford, 64, of Buhl died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

DeVerl S. Jensen, 75, of Hagerman died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the home of his son in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jerry Lynn Grace, 73, of Paul died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.