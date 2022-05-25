 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Death notices

  • 0

Carla B. Pearson, 88, died May 21, 2022 in Twin Falls. Wilks Funeral Home in Pocatello is caring for Carla’s family.

Julie Isabel Martinez, 20, of Buhl died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Bruce Davis, 64, of Mountain Home died at a local care center on May 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.

Barbara Gambles Luke, 95, of Burley died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Anna “Ruth” Crawford, 90, of Buhl died Monday, May 23, 2022, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Diana M. Vickers, 45, of Adrian, Oregon, and formerly of Twin Falls, died May 12, 2022. Arrangements are by Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale, Idaho.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny,…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Canyon Ridge High School Graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News