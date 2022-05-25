Death notices

Carla B. Pearson, 88, died May 21, 2022 in Twin Falls. Wilks Funeral Home in Pocatello is caring for Carla’s family.

Julie Isabel Martinez, 20, of Buhl died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Bruce Davis, 64, of Mountain Home died at a local care center on May 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.

Barbara Gambles Luke, 95, of Burley died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Anna “Ruth” Crawford, 90, of Buhl died Monday, May 23, 2022, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Diana M. Vickers, 45, of Adrian, Oregon, and formerly of Twin Falls, died May 12, 2022. Arrangements are by Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale, Idaho.

