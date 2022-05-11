Death notices

Barbara Hepworth, 79, of Twin Falls died on May 9, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James “J.R.” Robert Brown, 67, of Twin Falls died May 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Jerry Ernest McNabb, 80, of Twin Falls died Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Eileen Stern, 78, of Kimberly died May 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Max C. Vigil, 88, of Buhl died Monday, May 9, 2022, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Christopher M. Gardner, 63, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho.

