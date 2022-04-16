Death notices

Brandon Apodaca, 42, of Twin Falls, died on April 8, 2022 in his home. Arrangement are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home

Lynda Renee Firkins, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Rupert, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Andrew James Weir, 36, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

