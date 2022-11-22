Death notices

Roderick Craig Smith, 73, of Filer died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Michael J. Leeds, 84, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Marcia Donner, 90, of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Jon Carl Osban, 80, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Bonnie Jean Tews, 63, of Buhl died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Donald Lee Johnson, 87, of Glenns Ferry died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.