Death notices

Derek Don Molesworth, 51, of Twin Falls died April 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Margaret Lucille Perkins, 78, of Twin Falls died April 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Andrew Weir — It is with a heavy heart we have lost a son, brother, father, and friend on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Andy was an amazing young man who loved with his whole heart. His greatest joy was spending time with his loved ones. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Per Andy’s wishes, there will be no services.
Drew Coltrin Jones, DPM, a 35-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
