Death notices

Jerry Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Richard Lee Gates, 80, of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Michael George Sullivan, 69, of Jerome died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Kenneth Earl Terry, 82, of Eden died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.