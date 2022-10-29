 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Jerry Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Richard Lee Gates, 80, of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Michael George Sullivan, 69, of Jerome died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Kenneth Earl Terry, 82, of Eden died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second man charged in Heyburn slaying

Second man charged in Heyburn slaying

The brother of a man charged in the Jan. 2 slaying of a Heyburn man has been arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on a first-degree murder charge.

Death notices

Maida Wirsching, 54, of Kimberly died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Gayhard “Gary” Tetz, 86, of Twin Falls died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Polling shows public concerns and it's not COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News