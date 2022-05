Death notices

Milo Mohr, 88, of Jerome died May 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lyle W. Becker, 79, of Jerome died May 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Duke Martin Bryan, 66, formerly of Twin Falls died May 24, 2022, at his home in Lehi, Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kathleen Diane Meyers, 78, of Jerome died May 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Bonnie Jane Kersey, 84, of Jerome died May 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gail Edgar Loynd, 88, of Twin Falls died May 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Maureen Moree Scarbrough, 74, of Wendell died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

