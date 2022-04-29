Death notices

Edna Faye Chatfield, 93, of Jerome died April 28, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Rex F. Ewer, 86, of Hagerman and Logan, Utah, died April 26, 2022, in Hagerman. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome, and White Pine Funeral Home, Logan, Utah.

Aloha Bell Freeman, 88, of Twin Falls died April 28, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living center in Twin Falls. Service are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Aubrey Ann Heck, 13, of Kuna and Jerome died April 26, 2022, in Kuna. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Charles Merrill, 86, of Twin Falls died on April 28, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Victor Meyers, 81, of Jerome died April 27, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

John N. Seaton, 93 of Twin Falls died at home, April 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0