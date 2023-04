Caleb Andrew Tennant, 24, of Middleton died Sunday, April 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Richard J. Sattler, 80, of Jerome died Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Shirley R. Robinette, 81, of Jerome died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Gladys Showers, 84, of Jerome died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Creekside Assisted Living in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.