TWIN FALLS — High school students got a taste of a coroner’s duties as part of the annual Student Police Academy.
During a class Thursday at the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office, teens from Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge and Hansen high schools stepped inside the world of medicolegal investigations.
Coroner Gene Turley conducted the first part of the class.
“Sometimes you have to have fun,” Turley said of the very important, very sensitive and delicate duties performed in his office.
Each slide of the presentation featured humorous skeletons, coupled with Turley’s lively anecdotes.
A lot of information was conveyed to the students, such as explanations of rigor mortis, stiffening of the body which occurs about six hours after death; algor mortis, the temperature of the body, and livor mortis, the bluish tint of the skin that is a result of blood settling in the capillaries after death.
When a coroner is called to the scene of a death, those aspects contribute to the investigation, Turley told the class.
Most importantly, though, is finding answers for the family.
“We help the family get through this catastrophic event,” Turley said. “I’ve shed a few tears with them.”
The teens learned about the many types of deaths handled by the Coroner’s Office. Those include deaths that take place in a hospital emergency room, deaths caused by poisons, infections or hazards to public health, prisoners in custody, unclaimed remains or children under age 18.
Turley detailed how law enforcement handles the criminal element of a death and the Coroner’s office works to discover the medical elements.
Both involve preserving the scene, taking lots of photographs, and a long list of other follow-up tasks.
He listed the five manners of death: natural, accident, suicide, homicide or undetermined.
“Every death is deemed a homicide until proven otherwise,” he said.
The coroner examines and takes possession of the body and supervises the transfer to the county morgue.
“We take possession of the deceased’s personal items,” Turley said. That can include an entire house, if necessary, and cars.
In his tenure with the Coroner’s Office, Turley has investigated more than 2,500 deaths. He is driven by a desire to learn the truth.
“I always wanted to be a homicide detective,” Turley told the class. He went from being a police officer to the Coroner’s Office, however, which is a different type of investigation.
An interest in a law-enforcement career motivated some of the students into attendance. Others were participating as part of their senior project.
Skyler Fiscus, an incoming senior at Twin Falls High School, understood Turley’s viewpoint.
“I’ve always been interested in how cops train,” Fiscus said, saying it was one reason he decided to attend the Student Police Academy and make it his senior project.
Whitley Vanden Bosch, also an incoming senior at Twin Falls High, is looking forward to selecting a topic based on what she has learned and plans to present an argumentative essay as part of her senior project.
“I liked seeing the pictures of the dead bodies,” Bosch said.
The senior project involves job shadowing for a certain number of hours, explained Twin Falls Police Officer Morgan Waite, the student resource officer at Canyon Ridge High School.
As part of the week-long academy, the teens had opportunities to see a K-9 demonstration, use the officer survival simulator, and even drive a police vehicle on a closed course, Waite said.
For the second part of Thursday’s session, Deputy Coroner Tara Ortmann walked the students through a death-scene investigation.
After being notified by the police dispatchers of a “death,” the class traveled to the address in another part of the Coroner’s Office building where a “body” — a large stuffed monkey — was on the floor.
Elisha Batteiger, Twin Falls police officer and student resource officer at Robert Stuart Middle School, portrayed the role of the reporting officer at the scene. Batteiger provided Ortmann with an overview of the case.
“We were sent to do a welfare check,” Batteiger said. When they entered the location, they found the “deceased.”
Ortmann led the teens through the process of photographing the scene, taking the room and body temperatures using an infrared thermometer, gathering up prescription drugs and pill bottles, and eventually clearing the scene to take the body to the Coroner’s office, where further investigation would be performed.
The students took notes on forms actually used by the coroners to get a practical feel for the process.
“There’s so much paperwork in dying,” Ortmann said.
When asked about autopsies, Ortmann explained it’s not a quick and simple process. Autopsies can take months — as many as three or four — depending on what tests need to be done on tissues or bodily fluids.
That doesn’t mean the deceased can’t be buried, though, she told the class.
“In most cases, the body can be released to the family or the funeral home in about three days,” she said.
Both Ortmann and Turley enjoyed being able to share their work with the students.
“People are intrigued with death,” Turley said. “Whether we like it or not, death is a part of life.”
