Death by Chocolate fundraiser returns in Twin Falls after two-year COVID absence

Let there be chocolate. Lots of chocolate.

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ Death by Chocolate fundraiser will return next month after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all proceeds going to benefit the Rotary’s community project to rebuild the restrooms at Frontier Park.

The fundraiser is set for Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-9 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr. in Twin Falls. Local chefs will compete in five categories (brownie, cake, cookie, candy and unique dessert), and judges and attendees will vote for their favorites in each category.

“What could be better than eating chocolate and raising money for charity!” Kristin Vincent, the club’s president, said in a news release.

The chocolate participants, according to the club’s news release: 4 Roots; Alice’s Sweets; Cactus Petes; Canyon Ridge High School; Canyon Crest Event Center; Carla’s Creations; CSI Culinary & Baking & Pastry Arts; Depot Grill; Frederickson’s Fine Candies; Hilton Garden Inn; Jaker’s Bar and Grill; Julia’s Deliciousness; Koto Brewing Co.; Pick Me Up; Redhawk Gastropub; Shari’s Café; St. Luke’s Magic Valley; TLC-Teri’s Legendary Cravings; Twin Falls High School; Twin Falls Senior Center; and Weiser Classic Candy.

The fundraiser will also include a no-host bar, silent auction and raffle, plus live music by Crazy Love with Michael Miller and Heather Platts.

Admission is $20 per person if purchased in advance at www.twinfallsrotary.org or at Kurt’s Pharmacy, or $25 at the door. The fundraiser’s corporate sponsors are SimplicIT and Valley Office Systems.

For additional information, call Jill Skeem at 208-320-2786 or email jillasherman@yahoo.com.