FILER — Voters in the Filer area will have the chance this November to help decide the future of their cemetery.
The Twin Falls County Commission adopted a resolution Wednesday to put the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District on the Nov. 6 ballot. The ballot language says the district would be responsible for “maintaining, improving and beautifying cemeteries for the burial of the human dead within the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District.”
The commissioners also agreed that the taxing district should not collect more than 0.04 percent of the market value of a home or exceed $14.98 per $100,000 of assessed value.
“We think that’s reasonable and we wanted to give the voters some expectation for what they’re going to see,” Commissioner Don Hall said.
The cemetery district board would set a budget after it was created.
“If the district is approved by voters … then it’s going to be up to the county commissioners to appoint the first board,” Hall said.
After that, the cemetery district board would be elected by voters.
The Filer Cemetery Maintenance District would have the same boundaries as the Filer School District. There were 3,402 registered voters within those boundaries as of July 31, county Clerk Kristina Glascock said. About 3,000 residences will be mailed information at least two weeks before the election by a third party, she said.
The cemetery district requires a simple majority of votes to pass the measure.
The 1908 Filer Cemetery is currently operated by a nonprofit organization and managed by Tom Lancaster. The cemetery is in need of some major upgrades and a stable source of funding, Lancaster said.
